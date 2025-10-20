Diplomatic Tensions: The Battle Over French Prisoners in Iran

Both Tehran and Paris have expressed their determination to address the contentious issue of prisoners, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. This follows an Iranian court's decision last week to impose lengthy prison sentences on two French nationals.

"We are steadfastly addressing the issue," Baghaei assured during a weekly press briefing, alluding to the potential for a prisoner exchange. "We believe both sides have the necessary will to resolve this matter," he added.

The two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been in detention since 2022. Conversely, Iran accuses France of detaining Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student in Lyon, for alleged anti-Israel social media activity. This situation highlights the intricate diplomatic balancing act between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)