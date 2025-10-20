Diplomatic Tensions: The Battle Over French Prisoners in Iran
Tehran and Paris are both eager to address the 'issue' of prisoners, following lengthy sentences given to two French citizens by an Iranian court. The Iranian Foreign Ministry notes a serious commitment to resolving the situation, hinting at a possible prisoner swap between the countries.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Both Tehran and Paris have expressed their determination to address the contentious issue of prisoners, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. This follows an Iranian court's decision last week to impose lengthy prison sentences on two French nationals.
"We are steadfastly addressing the issue," Baghaei assured during a weekly press briefing, alluding to the potential for a prisoner exchange. "We believe both sides have the necessary will to resolve this matter," he added.
The two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been in detention since 2022. Conversely, Iran accuses France of detaining Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student in Lyon, for alleged anti-Israel social media activity. This situation highlights the intricate diplomatic balancing act between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Withdraws from IAEA Cooperation Deal Amid Sanction Tensions
Pakistan and Afghanistan Ceasefire: A New Chapter in Border Diplomacy
Election Frenzy Hits Budgam and Nagrota: By-Elections Attract 33 Aspirants
Fragile Ceasefire: U.S. Diplomacy Balances on Razor's Edge in Gaza
Zelenskiy's Diplomacy Drive: Strengthening Security Ties in Europe