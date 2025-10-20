Dramatic Escape Turns Fatal in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district as a botched kidnapping led to a fatal car accident, police reported on Monday. The chaos ensued late on Sunday near Ajitgarh village, resulting in the death of two culprits.

According to the police, Dennis Bawaria was kidnapped near a local liquor shop on Churu Bypass by five men. Despite local intervention, the assailants resisted and managed to abduct Dennis after ramming into his vehicle.

The suspects fled but were pursued by law enforcement. In the ensuing chase, Dennis was thrown from the vehicle, and the kidnappers collided with a truck, killing two and injuring three. The case remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)