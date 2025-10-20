Fragile Peace: Islamabad-Kabul Ceasefire at Crossroads

A fragile truce now binds Pakistan and Afghanistan, contingent upon the Taliban's ability to prevent militant attacks on Pakistan originating from Afghan soil. Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, stressed the critical clause in this ceasefire agreement reached in Doha after severe border clashes.

Under the terms, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Qatar have committed to preventing any cross-border incursions. Violations from Afghanistan, Asif warned, would breach the agreement, underscoring the pivotal role of the Taliban in enforcing the ceasefire.

Tensions linger as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of Islamist militants, continues operations from Afghanistan, challenging the peace deal. Kabul has rebuffed such claims, leaving the ceasefire's future uncertain.

