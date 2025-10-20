Controversy in Karnataka Over Use of Public Spaces

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has criticized the state's Congress government for requiring private organizations to obtain prior permission before using public premises. The government's decision references a 2013 circular issued during Shettar's term.

Although the current order does not explicitly mention RSS, it is perceived to target the Hindu right-wing group's activities, including their route marches. The Congress government insists they are merely continuing the previous BJP administration's policy.

Amid political tensions, Shettar argues the original circular was limited in scope and challenges the suspension of a government official for participating in an RSS event. Congress, meanwhile, defends the move as part of broader civil service conduct rules enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)