Controversy in Karnataka Over Use of Public Spaces

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar criticized the Congress government for mandating prior permission to use public premises, referencing a 2013 circular during his tenure. The order allegedly targets RSS activities. Shettar disputes the attack, while Congress defends its continuation of the BJP's policy, sparking political tension.

Updated: 20-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:02 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has criticized the state's Congress government for requiring private organizations to obtain prior permission before using public premises. The government's decision references a 2013 circular issued during Shettar's term.

Although the current order does not explicitly mention RSS, it is perceived to target the Hindu right-wing group's activities, including their route marches. The Congress government insists they are merely continuing the previous BJP administration's policy.

Amid political tensions, Shettar argues the original circular was limited in scope and challenges the suspension of a government official for participating in an RSS event. Congress, meanwhile, defends the move as part of broader civil service conduct rules enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

