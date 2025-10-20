Lt. Gen. Rajan Sharawat Reviews Troop Readiness in Kathua

Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, the General Officer Commanding of the Rising Star Corps, conducted a visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to evaluate the operational readiness of troops.

The General praised the troops for their bravery and vigilance while assessing their preparedness in the sensitive Bani-Macchedi sector, a critical area known for its infiltration routes.

Amid heightened threats of infiltration through this mountainous region, the Army has significantly increased its presence to prevent any cross-border movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)