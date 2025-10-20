Left Menu

Lt. Gen. Rajan Sharawat Reviews Troop Readiness in Kathua

Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, GOC of the Rising Star Corps, assessed the operational readiness of troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. His visit included a review of the Bani-Macchedi sector, a known infiltration route. The Army has bolstered its presence in the area to deter cross-border infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:30 IST
Lt. Gen. Rajan Sharawat Reviews Troop Readiness in Kathua
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, the General Officer Commanding of the Rising Star Corps, conducted a visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to evaluate the operational readiness of troops.

The General praised the troops for their bravery and vigilance while assessing their preparedness in the sensitive Bani-Macchedi sector, a critical area known for its infiltration routes.

Amid heightened threats of infiltration through this mountainous region, the Army has significantly increased its presence to prevent any cross-border movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

 Global
3
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
4
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025