Tragedy in Mozambique: Kollam Native's Fate Sealed in Boat Mishap

Sreerag Radhakrishnan, a Kollam native, has been confirmed dead after a boat capsized off Mozambique's coast on October 16. The incident left his family in grief as they await his body's repatriation. Meanwhile, the search for missing Indrajith continues amidst the tragic circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:03 IST
tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A native of Kollam, identified as Sreerag Radhakrishnan, has been confirmed dead following a tragic boat accident off Mozambique's coast, as reported by MP N K Premachandran.

The unfortunate incident occurred on October 16 when a boat, en route to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance work, overturned near Beira port, carrying 21 individuals, including 14 Indians.

While Sreerag's body has been recovered, the search for the other missing individual, Indrajith, is ongoing. Authorities have promised prompt action for the return of Sreerag's remains to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

