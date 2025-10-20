Tragedy in Mozambique: Kollam Native's Fate Sealed in Boat Mishap

A native of Kollam, identified as Sreerag Radhakrishnan, has been confirmed dead following a tragic boat accident off Mozambique's coast, as reported by MP N K Premachandran.

The unfortunate incident occurred on October 16 when a boat, en route to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance work, overturned near Beira port, carrying 21 individuals, including 14 Indians.

While Sreerag's body has been recovered, the search for the other missing individual, Indrajith, is ongoing. Authorities have promised prompt action for the return of Sreerag's remains to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)