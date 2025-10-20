Fragile Ceasefire: U.S. Diplomacy Balances on Razor's Edge in Gaza

U.S. envoys engaged in high-level diplomatic talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to preserve the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following a weekend of violence that risked derailing the newly established truce.

The latest episode of violence included a Palestinian attack resulting in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers, which prompted retaliatory airstrikes from Israel, killing at least 28 in Gaza.

Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance, are working to secure the initial ceasefire and navigate the complexities of a 20-step plan aimed at long-term peace in the deeply divided region.

