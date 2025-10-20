Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire: U.S. Diplomacy Balances on Razor's Edge in Gaza

U.S. envoys met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to sustain the fragile Gaza ceasefire following recent violence. Despite both sides reaffirming the truce, ongoing incidents cast doubt on its durability. U.S. diplomats aim to strengthen the accord and advance to the next phase, facing regional complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:22 IST


U.S. envoys engaged in high-level diplomatic talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to preserve the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following a weekend of violence that risked derailing the newly established truce.

The latest episode of violence included a Palestinian attack resulting in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers, which prompted retaliatory airstrikes from Israel, killing at least 28 in Gaza.

Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance, are working to secure the initial ceasefire and navigate the complexities of a 20-step plan aimed at long-term peace in the deeply divided region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

