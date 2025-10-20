Left Menu

A New Dawn for Naga Politics: Unity in Diversity

The merger of NDPP and NPF in Nagaland is intended to promote unity among the Naga people. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio champions the merger as a divinely-inspired step towards political stability and growth. With a foundation in regionalism, the initiative aims to maintain strategic alliances for regional interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:00 IST
Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio heralds the impending merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the Naga People's Front (NPF) as a significant stride towards political unity and development for the Naga people.

Speaking at a Central Executive Council meeting, Rio described the merger as a divine answer to the political divisions of the past, positioning it as a new chapter in the state's political narrative. The merger, set to be officially endorsed at the NPF's general convention, reflects a renewed commitment to unity and peace.

Rio, who has been elected unanimously as the leader of both the NPF and its legislature party, traced his extensive political journey, emphasizing the reemergence of regionalism as a guiding principle. He stressed the importance of strategic alliances, particularly with the BJP, to safeguard Naga regional interests within the Indian political framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

