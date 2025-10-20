A New Dawn for Naga Politics: Unity in Diversity

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio heralds the impending merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the Naga People's Front (NPF) as a significant stride towards political unity and development for the Naga people.

Speaking at a Central Executive Council meeting, Rio described the merger as a divine answer to the political divisions of the past, positioning it as a new chapter in the state's political narrative. The merger, set to be officially endorsed at the NPF's general convention, reflects a renewed commitment to unity and peace.

Rio, who has been elected unanimously as the leader of both the NPF and its legislature party, traced his extensive political journey, emphasizing the reemergence of regionalism as a guiding principle. He stressed the importance of strategic alliances, particularly with the BJP, to safeguard Naga regional interests within the Indian political framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)