Left Menu

Leopard Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Missing After Forest Incident

A young woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district is missing after being reportedly dragged away by a leopard. A search operation involving drones has been initiated, but no leopard tracks have been found. The incident occurred as she was collecting fodder, causing panic in the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:15 IST
Leopard Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Missing After Forest Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic erupted in a Bijnor district village as a 20-year-old woman vanished into the adjacent forest, allegedly taken by a leopard. The incident, occurring Thursday morning, prompted urgent search efforts.

Forest Ranger Shashank Gupta reported Vinod Devi, from Nanheda village, stated her daughter, Sakshi, disappeared while gathering fodder. The local SDO, Anshuman Mittal, confirmed the commencement of drone-assisted search operations.

Despite extensive efforts, no evidence of the leopard's presence, like pug marks or drag marks, has surfaced at the alleged scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
2
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India
3
GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

 India
4
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025