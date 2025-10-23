Leopard Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Missing After Forest Incident
A young woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district is missing after being reportedly dragged away by a leopard. A search operation involving drones has been initiated, but no leopard tracks have been found. The incident occurred as she was collecting fodder, causing panic in the village.
Panic erupted in a Bijnor district village as a 20-year-old woman vanished into the adjacent forest, allegedly taken by a leopard. The incident, occurring Thursday morning, prompted urgent search efforts.
Forest Ranger Shashank Gupta reported Vinod Devi, from Nanheda village, stated her daughter, Sakshi, disappeared while gathering fodder. The local SDO, Anshuman Mittal, confirmed the commencement of drone-assisted search operations.
Despite extensive efforts, no evidence of the leopard's presence, like pug marks or drag marks, has surfaced at the alleged scene.
