Leopard Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Missing After Forest Incident

Panic erupted in a Bijnor district village as a 20-year-old woman vanished into the adjacent forest, allegedly taken by a leopard. The incident, occurring Thursday morning, prompted urgent search efforts.

Forest Ranger Shashank Gupta reported Vinod Devi, from Nanheda village, stated her daughter, Sakshi, disappeared while gathering fodder. The local SDO, Anshuman Mittal, confirmed the commencement of drone-assisted search operations.

Despite extensive efforts, no evidence of the leopard's presence, like pug marks or drag marks, has surfaced at the alleged scene.

