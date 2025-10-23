Andhra Fishermen Detained: A Cross-National Dispute on Waters

Eight fishermen from the Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh have been detained by the Bangladesh Navy, accused of crossing into Bangladesh's territorial waters, the state government announced Thursday.

In response, the Andhra Pradesh government has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs through the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, aiming to secure the fishermen's release as swiftly as possible.

An official release confirmed that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has a special legal team providing aid. Concurrently, a charge sheet has been filed against the fishermen in Bangladesh, prompting appeals for diplomatic involvement from the Bangladesh Embassy. Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are engaged in talks for their return. Officials are diligently following up on legal procedures, hopeful for a prompt resolution.

