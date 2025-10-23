Left Menu

Andhra Fishermen Detained: A Cross-National Dispute on Waters

Eight fishermen from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, have been detained by the Bangladesh Navy after their boat allegedly entered Bangladesh's territorial waters. Authorities are working with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to secure their release. Efforts are ongoing to ensure their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:16 IST
Andhra Fishermen Detained: A Cross-National Dispute on Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight fishermen from the Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh have been detained by the Bangladesh Navy, accused of crossing into Bangladesh's territorial waters, the state government announced Thursday.

In response, the Andhra Pradesh government has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs through the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, aiming to secure the fishermen's release as swiftly as possible.

An official release confirmed that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has a special legal team providing aid. Concurrently, a charge sheet has been filed against the fishermen in Bangladesh, prompting appeals for diplomatic involvement from the Bangladesh Embassy. Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are engaged in talks for their return. Officials are diligently following up on legal procedures, hopeful for a prompt resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global
2
ASAP: Speed Up Stroke Awareness!

ASAP: Speed Up Stroke Awareness!

 India
3
Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi in Samastipur.

Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi ...

 India
4
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025