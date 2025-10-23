Left Menu

Tragic Murder Near Gungvaz: Outrage Erupts

A 60-year-old labourer named Nirmal Kashyap was killed near the Gungvaz Power House after being assaulted with a sharp weapon. Police suspect a familial dispute. The incident has prompted local protests demanding justice and rapid police action.

  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old labourer, Nirmal Kashyap, was violently assaulted and killed with a sharp weapon near the Gungvaz Power House on Thursday evening, local police reports confirmed.

Kashyap, a resident of Tikramafi village, was attacked by three unknown assailants while returning home, leading to his death despite efforts to rush him to Amethi Community Health Centre. Doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik is overseeing the investigation, with early leads suggesting a familial dispute might be behind the attack. The murder has sparked significant outrage within the community, leading to protests at district headquarters as residents demand swift justice and apprehension of the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

