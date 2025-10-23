Diplomatic Moves: Canada's Carney Seeks Meeting with China's Xi Amidst Trade Tensions

Canada is pinning its diplomatic hopes on a potential meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping during next week's summit in South Korea. The meeting, if it happens, could mark a significant shift in Canada's relationship with China.

Carney has been vocal about the necessity for renewed engagement with China after years of strained ties. He is set to attend the APEC summit in Seoul, where there might be an opportunity for discussions with senior Chinese leaders. The Canadian government remains optimistic about the possibility of a face-to-face meeting at the summit.

Recent tensions between the two nations include China's preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola imports and Canada's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. These issues were addressed in talks last Friday, but no immediate resolution was reported.

