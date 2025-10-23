Daring Stunt on Mumbai’s Streets Lands Trio in Trouble

Three individuals have been arrested in Mumbai's Andheri East area after allegedly engaging in reckless stunts on the roof of a moving car, a police official reported on Thursday.

The incident, captured in a viral video, created traffic congestion on a local bridge, drawing swift police action. According to an official from the MIDC police station, a case has been registered against four involved individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

While three suspects have been apprehended, authorities are actively pursuing the fourth suspect. In a message on the social media platform X, the Mumbai police warned, 'Travelling on the roof, won't shelter you from an arrest.'

(With inputs from agencies.)