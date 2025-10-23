U.S. Contemplates New Humanitarian Strategy for Gaza

In a significant move, the United States is considering a new proposal for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza, aiming to supplant the controversial U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Reuters reports.

This new strategy, termed the 'Gaza Humanitarian Belt,' envisions 12-16 aid hubs strategically positioned along the lines withdrawn by Israeli forces.

Though details of the plan remain under discussion, it seeks to ensure secure aid distribution and foster demilitarization efforts. However, the approach has raised concerns among international aid groups regarding its resemblance to previous criticized methods.

