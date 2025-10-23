Left Menu

U.S. Contemplates New Humanitarian Strategy for Gaza

The United States is exploring a proposal for a new humanitarian aid delivery model in Gaza to replace the contentious Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The plan suggests 'aid hubs' for secure distribution and aims to promote demilitarization through voluntary disarmament. Reactions from aid groups remain skeptical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the United States is considering a new proposal for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza, aiming to supplant the controversial U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Reuters reports.

This new strategy, termed the 'Gaza Humanitarian Belt,' envisions 12-16 aid hubs strategically positioned along the lines withdrawn by Israeli forces.

Though details of the plan remain under discussion, it seeks to ensure secure aid distribution and foster demilitarization efforts. However, the approach has raised concerns among international aid groups regarding its resemblance to previous criticized methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

