Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Opening Alaska's Wilderness for Drilling

The Trump administration plans to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling, reversing previous restrictions. This decision aims to boost energy development and jobs but faces opposition from conservationists concerned about ecological damage. Alaska lawmakers and industry insiders support the reopening for potential economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:13 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Opening Alaska's Wilderness for Drilling

The Trump administration has announced plans to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska for oil and gas drilling. The decision reverses restrictions set by President Joe Biden's administration, aiming to foster energy and infrastructure development in the remote region.

Proponents, including Alaskan lawmakers and tribal corporations, argue that drilling will create jobs and economic opportunities. However, conservationists express concerns over potential ecological impacts on the region, which is home to species like polar bears and migratory birds.

Despite the vast estimated oil reserves, interest from oil and gas companies has been minimal. The reopening aligns with Trump's commitment to domestic energy development, a move praised by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy but criticized by environmental groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
2
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India
3
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
4
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025