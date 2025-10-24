State of Emergency Declared in Southland Amid Severe Weather and Power Outages

The Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, Mark Mitchell, has declared a state of local emergency for New Zealand’s Southland Region at 9 a.m. this morning, following a significant weather event that struck the area yesterday. The declaration comes as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns about the cascading impact of widespread power outages on critical infrastructure and essential services.

Severe Weather Triggers Emergency Declaration

Minister Mitchell stated that the decision was made due to the potential risks posed by the storm, which caused extensive damage to Southland’s power network. “A state of local emergency is necessary as a precautionary step due to concern about the potential impacts from power outages on other lifeline utilities in the Southland Region from the significant weather event yesterday,” he explained.

High winds and heavy rain battered much of the lower South Island overnight, downing power lines, toppling trees, and causing flooding in low-lying areas. Emergency services have been responding to numerous incidents across Southland, including blocked roads, damaged buildings, and isolated communities. Some areas remain without power, affecting water supply systems, communications, and essential public services.

Activation of Civil Defence Powers

Under the declaration, Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) in Southland now has access to special emergency powers to coordinate response efforts more effectively. These powers enable authorities to close roads, restrict movement, requisition equipment, and direct evacuations if necessary. The declaration also allows for faster coordination between emergency services, utility providers, and local agencies working to restore essential infrastructure.

Minister Mitchell clarified that the decision to declare the emergency was made at the central government level because Southland’s newly elected mayors have not yet been sworn in following the recent local elections. “The state of local emergency will ensure local Civil Defence have access to the emergency powers they need to respond and support emergency services during this event,” he said.

Government Urges Caution and Preparedness

The Minister expressed concern for those affected and urged residents to prioritize safety above all else. “My thoughts are with everyone in Southland and elsewhere who have been affected by this event,” Mr Mitchell said. “Listen to advice provided by your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and emergency services and follow any instructions. Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.”

The MetService has warned that further adverse weather could hit parts of New Zealand early next week, potentially exacerbating existing damage in the southern regions. Residents are being urged to stay informed through official updates, monitor weather alerts, and prepare for additional heavy rain and strong winds.

Continuing Emergencies in Other Regions

While the focus now shifts to Southland, the previous state of local emergency declared for Canterbury remains in effect as the region continues recovery operations following last week’s floods. The government and emergency authorities are closely monitoring conditions nationwide, with contingency plans in place to respond to any escalation of weather-related events.

Public Safety and Preparedness Resources

Authorities are encouraging the public to prepare for potential disruptions and to stay updated through trusted information channels. Citizens are reminded to secure outdoor items, prepare emergency kits, and have plans for power outages. For comprehensive guidance on how to stay safe during extreme weather events, residents can visit getready.govt.nz.

As Southland’s emergency response continues, Civil Defence teams and local authorities are working around the clock to restore power, clear debris, and support affected communities. The government’s emergency management framework remains on high alert to ensure a coordinated response and protect lives across the country.