Global Leaders Convene: High-Stakes Diplomacy in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea for APEC events. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung plans to hold separate meetings with them, aiming to foster peace and stability amid trade tensions. Lee will also attend an ASEAN summit in Malaysia.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to visit South Korea next week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events. The South Korean government, led by President Lee Jae Myung, aims to use these high-profile visits to cement its role as a pivotal platform for regional peace and prosperity.

According to South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, the series of summits with Trump and Xi is expected to address the trade tensions that have escalated between the U.S. and China. While South Korea hopes to advance discussions on security and U.S. tariffs, the possibility of reaching any concrete agreements remains uncertain.

Ahead of the APEC meetings, President Lee will travel to Malaysia to participate in the ASEAN summit, further emphasizing South Korea's diplomatic endeavors in the region. This 'super week' of multilateral summits is poised to spotlight South Korea's strategic role amid ongoing geopolitical shifts.

