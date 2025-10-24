Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a man and his nephew lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

The accident occurred late Thursday night near Tejmati Hospital when the motorcycle, carrying Vikas and his maternal uncle Sonu, veered out of control and hit a road divider, according to local police.

The duo had attended an engagement ceremony earlier and were en route to Manjhanpur for work when the fatal crash occurred. Police arrived at the scene promptly, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)