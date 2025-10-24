Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district killed a man and his nephew when their motorcycle collided with a road divider. The victims, Vikas and Sonu, died instantly. They were returning from Sonu's engagement and on the way to Manjhanpur when the incident occurred. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a man and his nephew lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

The accident occurred late Thursday night near Tejmati Hospital when the motorcycle, carrying Vikas and his maternal uncle Sonu, veered out of control and hit a road divider, according to local police.

The duo had attended an engagement ceremony earlier and were en route to Manjhanpur for work when the fatal crash occurred. Police arrived at the scene promptly, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

