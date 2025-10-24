Justice Served: MACT Awards Compensation in Fatal Truck Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has ruled in favor of the parents of Tun Tun Kumar Lalan Bhagat, awarding them Rs 20.97 lakh in compensation. Bhagat, a 24-year-old truck driver, tragically lost his life following a road accident in December 2019.

The tribunal's decision, disclosed on a Friday, pinpointed the negligence of a tempo driver who collided with Bhagat's truck. It held both the vehicle owner and the insurance company accountable, directing the insurer to disburse the compensation and then reclaim it from the owner.

Despite the tempo owner's absence from the proceedings, the tribunal determined fault due to the driver's reckless driving and lack of a valid license. The compensation was calculated based on Bhagat's notional income of Rs 13,000 per month, with interest applied from the petition date.

(With inputs from agencies.)