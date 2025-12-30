Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds as Tribunal Upholds Nawaz Sharif's Election Win

A Pakistani election tribunal has upheld Nawaz Sharif's victory in the 2024 general elections, dismissing a challenge led by PTI's Yasmin Rashid. The petition alleged electoral manipulation and military influence. While the tribunal rejected the petition on technical grounds, the case highlights ongoing political tensions in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An election tribunal in Pakistan's Punjab province ruled in favor of Nawaz Sharif, dismissing a petition that questioned his victory in the 2024 general elections. Yasmin Rashid of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had put forth allegations of electoral discrepancies.

The tribunal, headed by retired Justice Rana Zahid Mahmood, rejected Rashid's plea due to non-compliance with the Election Act 2017. The petition claimed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unlawfully announced Sharif's win despite his alleged defeat in the Lahore NA-130 constituency.

The PTI maintains that electoral results were manipulated, suggesting military influence favored the outcome. Despite numerous petitions from losing PTI candidates, few have advanced in the legal process, underscoring persistent political frictions following the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

