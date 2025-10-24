Left Menu

Seven-Year Sentence for Drug Traffickers in Assam

A Dima Hasao district court in Assam sentenced two individuals to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking under the NDPS Act. Each was fined Rs 40,000 with an additional three-month sentence for non-payment. A third accused was acquitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a court in Assam's Dima Hasao district sentenced two individuals to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug trafficking case.

Handed down by District and Sessions Judge Md. Yusuf Azad, the judgment includes a Rs 40,000 fine for each convict, adding three months of jail time for non-payment. Both convicts hail from Nagaon district.

The case, registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Khatkhati police station, saw a third accused acquitted, according to additional public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Jadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

