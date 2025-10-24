Seven-Year Sentence for Drug Traffickers in Assam

In a significant ruling, a court in Assam's Dima Hasao district sentenced two individuals to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug trafficking case.

Handed down by District and Sessions Judge Md. Yusuf Azad, the judgment includes a Rs 40,000 fine for each convict, adding three months of jail time for non-payment. Both convicts hail from Nagaon district.

The case, registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Khatkhati police station, saw a third accused acquitted, according to additional public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Jadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)