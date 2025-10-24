Tear Gas Clash: Allegations of Court Order Violation by U.S. Border Patrol

A top U.S. Border Patrol official is accused of violating a court order limiting the use of tear gas during protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies in Chicago. Protesters, journalists, and clergy members reported the violation to a U.S. judge on Thursday.

Evidence, including photos and a Facebook video, allegedly shows Gregory Bovino deploying tear gas without necessary warning. However, U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Bovino acted when his team faced aggression, including fireworks and rocks thrown by demonstrators.

The incident occurred amid President Trump's 'Operation Midway Blitz', causing protests and arrests in Chicago. In reaction, National Guard deployment was ordered but stopped by legal actions. The ongoing legal situation involves concerns over adherence to a judge's recent ruling on agent conduct and identification.

