U.S. Congress Accuses Trump Administration of Misleading on Venezuela Intervention

Democrats in the U.S. Congress have raised serious concerns about the Trump administration's recent military actions in Venezuela, accusing senior officials of providing misleading information during briefings. Despite previous assurances against regime change, the U.S. executed an operation deposing long-serving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer expressed dismay after classified briefings suggested no intent for military intervention, calling for comprehensive updates to all lawmakers. Senate Armed Services Committee's Jack Reed highlighted the lack of a solid plan, emphasizing historical warnings against foreign governance attempts.

The Senate is set to vote on limiting further military actions without congressional approval. Concerns mount as President Trump indicated possible troop deployment to Venezuela, stirring unease among legislators, including Republicans. Conversations about strategic direction and transparency continue amid the political uproar.