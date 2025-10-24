Left Menu

Poland Sentences Ukrainians Amidst Russian Sabotage Allegations

Three Ukrainians received prison sentences in Poland for involvement in fires labeled as Russian sabotage efforts. Polish authorities, with Lithuanian cooperation, accused Russia of orchestrating aggressive tactics in a 'hybrid war.' The convicted individuals participated in coordinated attacks across multiple countries, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:46 IST
In a decisive move, a Polish court has issued prison sentences to three Ukrainian nationals for their involvement in a series of significant fires across Poland and the Baltic states. The court's actions come as Warsaw intensifies efforts to combat what it describes as a Russian-led wave of sabotage aimed at destabilizing countries supporting Ukraine.

Polish officials describe these acts, including arson and cyberattacks, as elements of a 'hybrid war' purportedly orchestrated by Russia. This allegation was underlined by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who accused Russian secret services of a major blaze that nearly destroyed a prominent Warsaw shopping center in May 2024. Coordination with Lithuanian authorities is ongoing, particularly in probing a separate arson at a Vilnius IKEA store allegedly orchestrated by Russian intelligence.

Despite Russia's denial of these allegations, the Polish and Lithuanian investigations remain focused. Prosecutors have identified the convicted Ukrainians as participants in a broader network aimed at executing sabotage and terrorism across several nations. While the initial verdicts have been rendered, they are open to appeal under Polish jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

