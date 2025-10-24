Poland Sentences Ukrainians Amidst Russian Sabotage Allegations

In a decisive move, a Polish court has issued prison sentences to three Ukrainian nationals for their involvement in a series of significant fires across Poland and the Baltic states. The court's actions come as Warsaw intensifies efforts to combat what it describes as a Russian-led wave of sabotage aimed at destabilizing countries supporting Ukraine.

Polish officials describe these acts, including arson and cyberattacks, as elements of a 'hybrid war' purportedly orchestrated by Russia. This allegation was underlined by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who accused Russian secret services of a major blaze that nearly destroyed a prominent Warsaw shopping center in May 2024. Coordination with Lithuanian authorities is ongoing, particularly in probing a separate arson at a Vilnius IKEA store allegedly orchestrated by Russian intelligence.

Despite Russia's denial of these allegations, the Polish and Lithuanian investigations remain focused. Prosecutors have identified the convicted Ukrainians as participants in a broader network aimed at executing sabotage and terrorism across several nations. While the initial verdicts have been rendered, they are open to appeal under Polish jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)