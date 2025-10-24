Left Menu

Decades Behind Bars: Rajoana's Plea for Mercy

Balwant Singh Rajoana, on death row for the assassination of Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, seeks a decision on his mercy petition after nearly 30 years in prison. The Supreme Court has prompted the Centre to act on his plea, pending for 14 years.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:22 IST
Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the assassination of Punjab's chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, is pleading for a resolution to his long-pending mercy petition. Rajoana, who has spent nearly 30 years in prison, with 19 of those on death row, has gained attention from the highest legal authorities.

Recently, the Supreme Court asked why a decision on his case has not been made, despite acknowledging the crime's serious nature. Rajoana's plea for commutation of his sentence to life imprisonment hinges on the argument of prolonged delay by the government in deciding on his mercy plea, a petition first filed in 2012.

The Supreme Court had earlier sought responses from the central and state authorities regarding Rajoana's situation. The case's latest developments add to the contentious legal and political discourse surrounding capital punishment and justice system delays in India.

