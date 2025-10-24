Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Dialogue: Dmitriev's Unyielding Mission

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, visited the U.S. for a pre-planned meeting, emphasizing the persistence of U.S.-Russia dialogue despite recent tensions. Dmitriev did not disclose the individuals involved in the discussions.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, arrived in the United States for a long-planned meeting, despite recent geopolitical tensions. According to Dmitriev, constructive dialogue between the U.S. and Russia is still ongoing.

In a conversation with Reuters, Dmitriev remained reticent about the specifics of whom he would be meeting. This decision comes amid several unfriendly steps taken between the two nations.

Despite the strained relations, Dmitriev insists that the discussions signal a continuation of bilateral engagement. His presence underscores the importance both countries place on maintaining channels of communication in turbulent times.

