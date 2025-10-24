Pope Leo Laments US-Canada Tensions

Pope Leo expressed his concerns, lamenting on Friday over the strained ties between the United States and Canada, during a meeting at the Vatican. This statement is perceived to be a commentary on President Donald Trump's decision to halt US-Canada trade negotiations.

Leo, recognized as the first U.S. pope, shed light on the deteriorating relationship between the two countries by stating, "Canada and the United States... as we are sitting here, are experiencing great difficulties."

He further emphasized that the two nations, once celebrated as the closest of allies, have recently found themselves drifting apart, signaling a shift in diplomatic relations.