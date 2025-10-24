Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up: Nigeria's Security Chiefs Replaced Amid Rising Tensions

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu replaced key security leaders as the nation faces escalating violence and rumors of a coup. With the Boko Haram resurgence and regional instability, Tinubu's appointments aim to enhance military vigilance. Protests in Abuja further highlight national unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced a major reshuffle in the nation's security leadership, replacing key officials amidst a backdrop of mounting violence and unverified coup allegations. This strategic move comes as Nigeria continues to face a resurgence of Boko Haram and interference by other armed factions.

The shake-up includes the dismissal of Christopher Musa, Emmanuel Ogalla, and Hassan Abubakar, heads of the defense, naval, and air staff respectively. President Tinubu has appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the new chief of defense staff with a mandate to refine the professionalism and vigilance of Nigeria's Armed Forces.

Tensions in Abuja have been palpable following clashes between police and demonstrators demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Coupled with recent arms sales to Nigeria by the US to combat insurgency, the changes in military leadership indicate a governmental priority shift towards fortifying regime security amidst widespread fears of a coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

