Militant Arrest Sparks Security Alert in Manipur

An 18-year-old militant affiliated with the banned group United Kuki National Army has been apprehended in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police confirmed on Friday.

The individual, identified as Haominthang, was captured during a raid conducted in L Gelmol village, signaling heightened security operations in the area.

Law enforcement officials recovered a pistol accompanied by two cartridges from the militant's possession, illustrating the ongoing challenges of militant activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)