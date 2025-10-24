Left Menu

Militant Arrest Sparks Security Alert in Manipur

An 18-year-old militant of the outlawed United Kuki National Army, named Haominthang, was apprehended in Churachandpur, Manipur. Authorities conducted an operation in L Gelmol village, where they seized a pistol and two cartridges from him. This arrest raises further security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:36 IST
An 18-year-old militant affiliated with the banned group United Kuki National Army has been apprehended in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police confirmed on Friday.

The individual, identified as Haominthang, was captured during a raid conducted in L Gelmol village, signaling heightened security operations in the area.

Law enforcement officials recovered a pistol accompanied by two cartridges from the militant's possession, illustrating the ongoing challenges of militant activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

