Crackdown on Northeast Jihad Network: 11 Arrested

Eleven individuals have been apprehended in Assam and Tripura in connection to Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups aiming to destabilize the Northeast. The arrests were conducted by the Special Task Force, relying on intelligence from central agencies. Those detained are linked to the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) module.

In a significant operation, Assam and Tripura police apprehended 11 individuals reportedly linked to Bangladesh-based jihadist groups on an alleged mission to destabilize the Northeast. The arrests, made by the Special Task Force, resulted from intelligence inputs from central agencies, Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta confirmed.

The detained individuals are part of the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) module, a faction offshoot of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. Ten were arrested in Assam and one in Tripura. Their aim was believed to be establishing dominance in the region, according to police reports.

Police have conducted extensive raids without discovering arms but have seized various informational materials. The operation highlights an ongoing effort to combat cross-border extremist activities aiming to disrupt India's unity and integrity.

