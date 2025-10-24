Justice in the Digital Age: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

During the 29th National Law Conference in Sri Lanka, Justice Surya Kant of India's Supreme Court spoke extensively on the role of technology in modernizing the legal profession. He emphasized that while technological advancements are revolutionizing the judiciary, they must remain allies rather than replacements for human judgment and compassion.

Justice Surya Kant pointed out that the legal sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by digital tools and platforms that enhance efficiency and expand access to justice. He advocated for integrating such technologies into legal education, highlighting the increasing reliance on e-filing, virtual hearings, and online dispute resolution.

Despite technological progress, Justice Surya Kant warned against over-reliance on AI, emphasizing the necessity of human oversight to maintain the principles of fairness and accountability. He also highlighted the importance of prioritizing security, privacy, and equity in the adoption of legal technologies, ensuring they benefit all, not just a privileged few.

