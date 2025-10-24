Police Nab Four Associates of Notorious Gangster in Jamshedpur
Four gangsters, linked to infamous gangster Rinku Seth, were arrested in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and apprehended the suspects despite their escape attempt. Seized items included a country-made pistol and two cartridges. All the suspects have prior criminal records.
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, four gangsters associated with the infamous gangster Rinku Seth were arrested in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Friday. The arrest follows the detention of their leader, Rinku Seth, in Rajasthan's Jaipur earlier.
Based on intelligence inputs, police conducted a strategic raid in the Govindpur police station area. Despite an attempted escape, the accused were swiftly apprehended by law enforcement following a high-stakes chase, Superintendent of Police Kumar Sivashish revealed during a press conference.
The raid yielded a country-made pistol and two cartridges, substantiating the group's criminal activities. All four suspects, identified as Rohit Lohar, Gaurav Goswami, Sunny Singh alias Shresth Singh, and Himansu Kumar, have previous convictions, highlighting the persistent issue of recidivism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
