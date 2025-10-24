Left Menu

Ford Aircraft Carrier's Bold Caribbean Move: A New Era of U.S. Militarization?

The U.S. has escalated its military presence in the Caribbean by deploying the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier group. This deployment, aimed at tackling illicit activities, involves considerable force, sparking regional concerns. Venezuelan President Maduro accuses the U.S. of wanting to remove him from power, amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:51 IST
The United States has markedly intensified its military activities in the Caribbean by deploying the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier group. This decision, announced last Friday, adds significant weight to Washington's military presence in Latin America, well beyond typical counter-narcotics needs.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated that the increased military presence aims to enhance the U.S.'s ability to detect and disrupt illicit actors threatening national security. The carrier, part of President Trump's broader Caribbean military buildup, includes eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 jets.

The move has raised alarms in the region, especially amidst allegations by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the U.S. seeks to topple his government. As tensions rise, the carrier's deployment underscores a significant geopolitical maneuver by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

