Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

Sri Lanka has appealed to the United Nations to mediate a peaceful resolution to the escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela, urging consideration for the Venezuelan people's safety and sovereignty following a US-led military operation.

The United States launched an attack on Caracas on Saturday, accusing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking, an allegation he adamantly denies. The raid resulted in Maduro and his spouse being taken to New York, leading Venezuela to announce a national emergency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka underscored the importance of the UN and its Security Council addressing the crisis, insisting on adherence to international law principles, such as non-intervention and the peaceful settlement of disputes. Meanwhile, local parties, such as the JVP, have condemned the US intervention, organizing protests to oppose the military actions.