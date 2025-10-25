Left Menu

Pakistan and Afghanistan: Seeking Peace at the Border

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to engage in a second round of talks in Turkey to address border tensions and terrorist activities. The discussions, initially facilitated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha, aim to establish a verifiable monitoring mechanism. Both countries are seeking solutions to ensure regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:53 IST
Pakistan and Afghanistan: Seeking Peace at the Border
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Afghan officials are preparing for a pivotal second round of talks in Turkey, slated for Saturday, aiming to address border tensions and curb terrorist activities from Afghan territory. The discussions follow an initial meeting in Doha, Qatar, that momentarily restored calm along the volatile border.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed the scheduled talks, emphasizing Islamabad's desire for the establishment of a verifiable monitoring mechanism. He urged Afghanistan to take concrete actions against militant groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), responsible for violence emanating from Afghan soil.

The talks will see Pakistan push for regional peace without escalation, amid growing distrust sustained by recent militant attacks on Pakistani soil following the Taliban's rise to power in Kabul in 2021. Afghanistan's failure to rein in TTP militants has led to ongoing skirmishes along the contentious Durand Line border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
2
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
3
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India
4
Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025