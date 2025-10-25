Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak Incidents Claim Lives and Cause Havoc

Two sisters died from LPG gas leakage in a bathroom, and a separate cooking gas cylinder blast killed one and injured others in Bengaluru, causing structural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:58 IST
Two sisters tragically lost their lives due to an LPG leakage from a gas geyser on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Gulfam, 23, and her sister Simran Taj, 20, were found unconscious in their bathroom, apparently having inhaled the leaking gas. The geyser emitted gas but did not ignite.

Their father, Altaf, discovered them after breaking down the door and immediately rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

In a separate incident in Bengaluru's KR Puram area, an LPG cylinder exploded, killing one person and injuring three others, the police reported. The explosion caused a building collapse and damaged nearby homes in Triveni Nagar.

The injured victims have been hospitalized as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

