Frazella De Araujo: Key Advisor Boosts Goa's Forest Initiatives

In a significant move by the Goa government, Frazella De Araujo has been appointed as the advisor to the Forest Department. State Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed the appointment on Saturday, highlighting De Araujo's critical role in previous departmental projects.

Frazella De Araujo's distinguished career involves advising on women, child development, and health initiatives, which are under Rane's jurisdiction. Her expertise has been vital in launching robust health outreach programs and an IVF initiative at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Minister Rane expressed confidence that De Araujo's appointment would bring substantial benefits to the Forest Department, particularly in policy formulation, as she leverages her considerable experience in government advisory roles.