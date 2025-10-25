UN Expert Warns of Global Threat to Online Free Expression from States and Big Tech

As social media continues to dominate how billions of people communicate, access information, and shape public discourse, the foundational principle of freedom of expression is facing unprecedented threats. A new report from Irene Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, issued a powerful warning to the UN General Assembly, highlighting the alarming erosion of online freedoms by political powers and corporate giants alike.

A Fractured Commitment to International Law

In her comprehensive report, Khan identified a "game-changing shift" in the way States approach international legal obligations, particularly regarding freedom of expression. The report outlines how certain governments are retreating from established human rights frameworks, opting instead for increasingly authoritarian controls over online discourse.

Khan drew attention to the dangers of weakening State accountability, emphasizing how the failure to uphold international legal standards not only violates citizens' rights but also creates a permissive environment for abuse by private actors. “The tendency among States to silence critical voices is not new,” she said, “but it has gained a new impetus in the current political climate of rising authoritarianism, backsliding democracies and pushback on human rights.”

Corporate Abdication of Responsibility

Equally concerning is the role of powerful digital corporations in shaping the future of freedom of expression. Khan’s report accuses Big Tech companies of abandoning efforts to curb disinformation, hate speech, and harmful content in favor of profit-driven priorities. Once proponents of content moderation and digital safety tools, many tech firms have scaled back these initiatives, even as hate and falsehoods flourish online.

“Against a rising tide of hate and lies on social media,” Khan warned, “companies have rolled back their policies and tools to combat disinformation and hate speech. When large digital platforms reject international human rights norms, they undermine their own legitimacy and effectiveness as global companies.”

She expressed particular concern about the “excessive market power” wielded by a small number of major platforms, calling for urgent steps to reduce this concentration. Among her recommendations were policies to diversify the online information ecosystem, invest in community-based networks, and explore decentralized governance models for digital platforms.

The Role of the United States and Its Global Impact

Khan reserved some of her sharpest criticism for the United States, a country long seen as a champion of free speech. She warned that recent actions by the U.S. Administration — which she describes as a “frontal attack on international law, human rights and multilateral institutions” — are setting a dangerous precedent. This shift, she argued, is emboldening authoritarian governments around the world and weakening global efforts to uphold human rights in the digital age.

“The weaponisation of freedom of expression to promote a divisive political agenda of hate and lies is highly dangerous,” she cautioned. “Both States and companies must refrain from it.”

AI Innovation Without Guardrails: A Looming Threat

Another major theme of the report is the rapid and largely unregulated growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. While AI has the potential to enhance communication and improve information access, it also poses serious risks when developed without adequate oversight or ethical safeguards.

“The drive to innovate AI at full speed with no guardrails is a high-risk strategy,” Khan said. She called on governments, tech companies, and civil society to share responsibility in ensuring that AI strengthens — rather than undermines — freedom of opinion and expression.

She emphasized that international human rights frameworks offer a practical, principled basis for building consensus on these challenges. “In our age of fractured relationships,” she said, “that is another good reason for Governments and companies to recommit to human rights.”

A Call to Action for States and Companies

Khan concluded her report with a strong call for urgent, coordinated action. She urged States to ensure that any regulation of digital platforms is fully aligned with international human rights standards. At the same time, she pressed companies to conduct rigorous human rights due diligence and to operate transparently and accountably in line with global norms.

In a time of escalating digital polarization, increasing online abuse, and growing distrust in institutions, Khan's message is both timely and urgent: protecting freedom of expression online is not just about upholding individual rights — it is essential for the health of democratic societies around the world.