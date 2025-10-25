Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

The Supreme Court of India is addressing a critical issue of digital arrest fraud involving forged judicial documents. The court seeks coordinated efforts from central and state police to combat this menace, which undermines public trust in the judicial system. A specific case in Haryana brought this issue to light.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:16 IST
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is poised to deliberate on a pressing matter concerning digital arrest fraud, scheduled for October 27. Originating from a suo motu petition titled "In Re: victims of digital arrest related to forged documents," this issue will be reviewed by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

The court identified the urgent need for stringent measures on a national scale to unveil the depth of criminal operations involving forged judicial documents and cyber-related crimes. An alarming case in Haryana highlighted the gravity, where a senior citizen couple fell prey to fraudulent court orders.

Highlighting the erosion of public trust, the court condemned the misuse of its name and authority for forgery, marking these actions as significant aberrations from legal norms. The Attorney General has been called to contribute, and updates from the cybercrime investigation in Ambala are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025