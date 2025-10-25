Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

The Supreme Court of India is poised to deliberate on a pressing matter concerning digital arrest fraud, scheduled for October 27. Originating from a suo motu petition titled "In Re: victims of digital arrest related to forged documents," this issue will be reviewed by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

The court identified the urgent need for stringent measures on a national scale to unveil the depth of criminal operations involving forged judicial documents and cyber-related crimes. An alarming case in Haryana highlighted the gravity, where a senior citizen couple fell prey to fraudulent court orders.

Highlighting the erosion of public trust, the court condemned the misuse of its name and authority for forgery, marking these actions as significant aberrations from legal norms. The Attorney General has been called to contribute, and updates from the cybercrime investigation in Ambala are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)