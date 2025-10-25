SIT Deepens Probe: Activists Summoned in Dharmasthala Burial Case

An investigative team looking into allegations of clandestine burials at the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka has reportedly summoned three activists tied to the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has demanded the presence of Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, T Jayanth, and Girish Mattannavar, underscoring that failure to comply could lead to arrest warrants.

The investigation stems from accusations raised by Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker at the temple, who claims that over 200 unidentified bodies were secretly interred without proper police procedures between 2002 and 2014. He supports his allegations with the discovery of a human skull, which has intensified public scrutiny.

Authorities are exploring potential connections between Chinnaiah and the trio, linked to a campaign aimed at resolving the 2012 Sowjanya murder and rape case. Key figures in the investigation are being scrutinized for their roles in possibly amplifying these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)