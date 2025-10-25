Left Menu

SIT Deepens Probe: Activists Summoned in Dharmasthala Burial Case

The SIT investigating alleged secret burials at Dharmasthala temple has summoned activists charged with potential perjury and evidence tampering. Originating from a 2025 complaint by Chinnaiah, a former temple worker, the probe involves suspected ties to a justice campaign and issues of burial irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An investigative team looking into allegations of clandestine burials at the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka has reportedly summoned three activists tied to the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has demanded the presence of Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, T Jayanth, and Girish Mattannavar, underscoring that failure to comply could lead to arrest warrants.

The investigation stems from accusations raised by Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker at the temple, who claims that over 200 unidentified bodies were secretly interred without proper police procedures between 2002 and 2014. He supports his allegations with the discovery of a human skull, which has intensified public scrutiny.

Authorities are exploring potential connections between Chinnaiah and the trio, linked to a campaign aimed at resolving the 2012 Sowjanya murder and rape case. Key figures in the investigation are being scrutinized for their roles in possibly amplifying these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

