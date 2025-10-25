Left Menu

International Cocaine Smuggling Nexus Busted: Tanzanian and Zimbabwean Nationals Charged

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against seven individuals for their involvement in an alleged cocaine smuggling operation linked to money laundering. The accused include Tanzanian and Zimbabwean nationals, along with five Indians. The case revolves around the smuggling of 4.3 kg of cocaine from Laos to India.

  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against seven individuals, including nationals from Tanzania and Zimbabwe, implicated in a cocaine smuggling and money laundering operation. The charges were presented before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Goa on October 18, as confirmed by the agency's statement.

Key figures in the case include Tanzanian Vedasto Audax and Zimbabwean Tariro Brightmore Mangwana, alongside five Indian nationals. Mangwana played a central role in the international narcotics trade and was involved in laundering illicit proceeds, according to the ED. He facilitated travel and finances for Indian drug couriers, earning commissions from Audax.

The investigation uncovered connections with global narcotics networks operating out of the Golden Triangle, Middle Eastern countries, and neighboring states. The racket employed shell entities and 'benami' accounts for fund routing. Assets worth Rs 45.15 lakh belonging to an accused Indian national were also seized as part of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

