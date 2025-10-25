Constructive Dialogue: US-China Trade Talks
The initial day of trade discussions between the United States and China in Kuala Lumpur was described as 'constructive' by U.S. Treasury officials. The talks are scheduled to continue the next morning, indicating progress in the negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:45 IST
A spokesperson from the U.S. Treasury confirmed the day's events, expressing optimism about the continuation of talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
