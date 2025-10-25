Constructive Dialogue: US-China Trade Talks

The early phase of trade negotiations between the United States and China took place in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, with U.S. Treasury officials describing the discussions as 'constructive.'

After concluding the first day of talks, both parties are set to reconvene the following morning, reflecting a positive start to the discussions.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Treasury confirmed the day's events, expressing optimism about the continuation of talks.

