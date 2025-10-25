Left Menu

Justice Sankaran Leads Inventory at Sabarimala Amid Gold Controversy

Retired Kerala High Court judge, Justice K T Sankaran, has been appointed to prepare an inventory of valuables at Sabarimala temple's main strongroom in Aranmula amidst reports of missing gold. A Special Investigation Team has been deployed following alleged discrepancies in the temple's gold assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice K T Sankaran, a retired judge of the Kerala High Court, arrived at the Sabarimala temple's main strongroom in Aranmula on Saturday to create an inventory of the shrine's valuables, including gold.

The initiative follows reports of missing gold at the temple, leading the Kerala High Court to intervene. Sankaran, appointed as amicus curiae by the court, has commenced the detailed inventory process with the help of Travancore Devaswom Board officials and a goldsmith.

In parallel, a Special Investigation Team is probing discrepancies reported in the weight of the temple's gold-clad copper plates. So far, two individuals, including Unnikrishnan Potty, sponsor of the gold-plating work, and a former administrative officer, have been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

