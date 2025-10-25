Kerala Set to Eradicate Extreme Poverty: A Landmark Achievement

Kerala is set to become the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The declaration will be made on November 1, coinciding with Kerala's formation day, marking a significant milestone in the state's social justice initiatives.

The achievement is the culmination of policies launched in 2021 when the current government returned to power, focusing on personalized micro-plans for 64,006 vulnerable families instead of a generic approach. These plans are a part of the broader "Kerala model" for social justice and equity.

Over Rs 1,000 crore has been invested to provide daily meals, medical treatment, and housing for thousands. The effort included building over 5,400 new homes, distributing land to landless families, and issuing essential documents to people, reflecting a comprehensive government push toward inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)