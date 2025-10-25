Kerala Set to Eradicate Extreme Poverty: A Landmark Achievement
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that on November 1, Kerala will be declared the first state in India without extreme poverty. The initiative, a major fulfilment of the regime's 2021 promise, involved targeted micro-plans and substantial investment to uplift over 64,000 vulnerable families.
- Country:
- India
Kerala is set to become the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The declaration will be made on November 1, coinciding with Kerala's formation day, marking a significant milestone in the state's social justice initiatives.
The achievement is the culmination of policies launched in 2021 when the current government returned to power, focusing on personalized micro-plans for 64,006 vulnerable families instead of a generic approach. These plans are a part of the broader "Kerala model" for social justice and equity.
Over Rs 1,000 crore has been invested to provide daily meals, medical treatment, and housing for thousands. The effort included building over 5,400 new homes, distributing land to landless families, and issuing essential documents to people, reflecting a comprehensive government push toward inclusive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
