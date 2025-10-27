Tragic Discovery: Three Young Girls Found Drowned in Jharkhand Pond
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Simdega district, three young girls were found drowned in a pond at Nimtur village. Police suspect the children, aged between five and seven, accidentally fell into the water. The incident is under investigation, with the cause of death to be confirmed post-mortem.
The bodies of three young girls were discovered in a pond in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police reported on Monday.
The tragic incident took place in Nimtur village within the jurisdiction of the Bano police station. Authorities suspect the children, aged between five and seven years, accidentally drowned. The bodies were retrieved on Sunday evening.
Preliminary findings suggest drowning as the cause of death, but the actual cause will be confirmed following a detailed investigation and post-mortem examination. The victims, identified as Premika Kumari (5), Khusboo Kumari (6), and Seema Kumari (7), were found by family members and villagers after a search was initiated due to their absence from home.
