Woman doctor's death in Satara: Leaders meet kin in Beed, assure help in fight for justice

Several leaders on Thursday met the kin of the woman doctor who allegedly committed suicide in Phaltan in Satara district last week and assured them of all support in the fight for justice.

The leaders who arrived here included Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare, NCP spokesperson Rupali Thombare and Congress's Sangeeta Tiwari.

''Your daughter was a fighter. She did no wrong, so don't hide your faces. I will stand by you till justice is served.'' Andhare told the deceased's kin.

She said she would lead a protest march to Phaltan police station on November 2 if action is not taken against those involved.

Thombare, meanwhile, said the statements made on the issue by Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar did not represent the NCP's stand.

''As a woman, I completely disagree with it.'' Thombare said, adding she would raise the matter directly with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Congress leader Sangeeta Tiwari also assured the family that the party would continue supporting them until justice is delivered.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and DCM Pawar spoke to the family over phone.

Pawar acknowledged the displeasure of the doctor's parents with Chakankar's remarks.

''The Commission's views do not reflect our party's position. Those found responsible will not be spared. I will visit you soon,'' he reportedly told the family.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.

In a press conference in Satara on October 27, Chakankar had given details of the doctor's call records.

