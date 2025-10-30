Left Menu

Police arrest 13 while planning to commit a burglary in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar police were able to prevent a burglary and insurance fraud due to an alert citizen and arrested 13 people when they were preparing to commit the crime, an officer said on Thursday.According to police, one Santosh Kumar Moharana has been running a plywood business at Tamando Bazar since 2016.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:02 IST
Police arrest 13 while planning to commit a burglary in Bhubaneswar
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar police were able to prevent a burglary and insurance fraud due to an alert citizen and arrested 13 people when they were preparing to commit the crime, an officer said on Thursday.

According to police, one Santosh Kumar Moharana has been running a plywood business at Tamando Bazar since 2016. However, he has been facing financial distress due to losses.

Moharana failed to pay the house rent for the last one and a half years and also had a loan of Rs 3 lakh, the police said. In order to recover money fraudulently, Moharana, along with his ex-employee Manoj Sejpada, hatched a conspiracy to claim insurance money by committing a burglary at his own shop on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Acting on information from a citizen, the personnel of Tamando police station conducted a raid and apprehended Moharana, Sejpada, and their associates while they were attempting to commit burglary at about 2.30 am on Thursday, he said.

Five vehicles, two mobile phones along with cutting machines, face masks, flashlights, iron rods, gloves, knives, and several other instruments were seized from their possession, the DCP said.

Meena said that the accused persons had planned to create the appearance of an actual burglary by unknown miscreants.

Later, it was found that the Moharana had promised his associates that he would initially pay Rs 1,000 to each of them, and after receiving the insurance claim amount, he would further pay Rs 5,000 to each as remuneration for their participation in the act, he said.

The remaining amount was to be shared equally between the two prime accused, Moharana and Sejpada.

During interrogation, prime accused Moharana confessed that he had learned the modus operandi of committing the offence by watching videos on YouTube, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025