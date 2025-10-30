SA’s Parliament Joins Global TB Crusade with Signing of Barcelona Declaration

In a powerful show of political will and global solidarity, Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, has formally signed the Barcelona Declaration on Tuberculosis (TB) — a landmark step reaffirming South Africa’s determination to eradicate one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

The signing ceremony, held in Parliament on Tuesday, also saw Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi co-sign the declaration, signalling the alignment of South Africa’s legislative and executive branches in combating TB. The event coincided with the launch of the South African TB Parliamentary Caucus, a dedicated platform for legislators to champion awareness, policy innovation, and investment in TB eradication.

A Renewed Political Commitment

Addressing Members of Parliament, Speaker Didiza described the declaration as a “call to action for parliamentarians worldwide”, stressing that TB—despite being curable—remains a major global health crisis.

“Parliamentarians across the globe have decided to become a voice that mobilises society by advocating for better investments by government in addressing the disease,” Didiza said, urging MPs to drive sustained activism within their constituencies.

She emphasised the importance of community campaigns that encourage both treatment adherence and public awareness, describing TB as a disease that thrives in conditions of inequality and neglect. “We are reaffirming Parliament’s role not only as a legislative institution but also as a moral and social force in the fight against TB,” she said.

Regional Solidarity and Global Partnerships

The event drew participation from parliamentary peers across the Southern African Development Community (SADC), including Chairpersons of Health Portfolio Committees from Lesotho and Zambia, reflecting the region’s shared commitment to ending the TB epidemic.

Their presence underscored the necessity of regional collaboration in addressing cross-border health challenges and ensuring that policy frameworks across Africa align with the goals of the Barcelona Declaration.

The declaration itself—first adopted by international parliamentarians in Barcelona, Spain—acknowledges that TB has claimed more lives than any other infectious disease in human history, with an estimated 1.5 million deaths annually worldwide.

The Barcelona Declaration: A Blueprint for Action

The declaration calls for TB to be treated as a global political priority, urging governments to:

Increase investments in TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Support research and innovation in the development of new drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines.

Ensure equitable access to healthcare and eliminate disparities that hinder treatment.

Integrate TB care with treatment for co-infections such as HIV and diabetes .

Mobilise civil society to reduce stigma, strengthen community-based care, and promote adherence.

By signing, South Africa’s Parliament joins a global parliamentary caucus that collaborates closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Global Fund, the Stop TB Partnership, and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

TB in South Africa: The Ongoing Challenge

Despite notable progress in recent years, tuberculosis remains the leading cause of death in South Africa, claiming approximately 56,000 lives in 2023 alone. The high burden is compounded by the HIV epidemic and socio-economic inequalities that limit access to healthcare and early diagnosis.

Health Minister Motsoaledi, who has long championed TB awareness, reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening public health systems and ensuring universal access to diagnosis and treatment. He called on MPs to be active advocates within their communities, helping to dismantle stigma and encourage screening and treatment compliance.

Parliament’s Role: From Advocacy to Accountability

The launch of the TB Parliamentary Caucus represents a major institutional innovation, enabling legislators to coordinate TB-related advocacy, oversee budgetary priorities, and hold government accountable for progress.

Speaker Didiza stressed that the declaration reflects both a national and continental responsibility, urging MPs to sustain their activism beyond Parliament’s walls. “The Barcelona Declaration reaffirms that our Parliament will remain a strong advocate for health equity, regional collaboration, and community mobilisation,” she said.

She further highlighted the importance of political leadership in ensuring that global commitments translate into concrete action on the ground. “This signing is not symbolic—it is a promise to our people that we will not relent until TB is eradicated within our lifetime,” she concluded.

As South Africa joins the global movement under the Barcelona Declaration, the country reinforces its long-standing role as a leader in global health diplomacy and a champion of equitable healthcare for all.