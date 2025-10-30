Left Menu

Judicial Decision Looms on SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

A federal judge in Boston will decide if the Trump administration must continue funding the SNAP food aid program during the government shutdown. The decision follows concerns about funding cessation affecting 1 in 8 Americans. Plaintiffs argue the halt is illegal and harms public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:00 IST
  • United States

A federal judge in Boston is poised to make a crucial decision regarding the continuation of SNAP food aid amidst the ongoing government shutdown. The hearing, set to be presided over by US District Judge Indira Talwani, addresses a motion against the Trump administration's planned funding freeze.

The anticipated cessation of SNAP benefits has raised alarms across states, food banks, and among recipients, as the program serves approximately 12.5% of the American population. Critics argue the shutdown's repercussions are already forcing states to divert resources into maintaining nutritional support independently.

The administration's stance that existing contingency funds can't be used is contested by state representatives from 25 states and the District of Columbia. They argue the funding cut not only breaches legal guidelines but also jeopardizes public health and local economies, particularly impacting small retailers and school-aged children reliant on SNAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

