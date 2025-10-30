Social Development Calls for Shift from Grants to Growth through Digital Empowerment

Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks has urged South Africans to reimagine the country’s social support framework — moving from a passive income model to one that promotes sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment.

Speaking at the final day of the Social Security Colloquium on Wednesday, Hendricks emphasised that the time has come to transition from temporary relief mechanisms to a model that fosters self-reliance, innovation, and long-term prosperity.

“The goal is to move from temporary relief to lasting economic empowerment for communities. Entrepreneurial support must target the unemployed, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities,” said Hendricks. “We must build a South Africa where social protection is not the end of the story, but the beginning of inclusive prosperity.”

Integrating Social Protection with Economic Growth

The colloquium, held under the theme “From Grants to Growth: Integrating Social Protection and Income-Generating Opportunities,” brought together policymakers, academics, government officials, and informal sector representatives to explore new approaches to social security.

Central to the discussions was the question of how digital transformation and social protection can be merged to promote economic inclusion and efficiency in service delivery.

Delegates agreed that while social grants remain a critical safety net for millions of South Africans, they must increasingly serve as a foundation for economic participation, rather than an end in themselves.

MyMzansi: Digital Transformation in Social Protection

The engagement formed part of the department’s collaboration with the Presidency’s Digital Innovation in the Public Sector and the Digital Service Unit, supported by Genesis Analytics and the Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) at the University of Johannesburg.

One of the highlights was the introduction of MyMzansi, the country’s digital transformation roadmap, which envisions a single point of entry for government services through a unified digital identity document (ID).

Built on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), MyMzansi aims to link departmental databases, making government services faster, more transparent, and more responsive to citizens’ needs.

SASSA as the First Pilot for Digital Integration

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has been identified as the first use case for the rollout of the DPI system. With more than 19 million beneficiaries, most of whom live in townships and rural areas, SASSA is central to the government’s digital transformation strategy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SASSA pioneered the use of digital platforms to deliver the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to more than 20 million citizens, proving that digital systems could improve reach and efficiency.

Officials noted that digitisation could significantly reduce long queues, minimise paperwork, and streamline administrative processes. The system also aims to link SASSA databases with other public entities, such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), to simplify access to tertiary education and other social programmes.

“As government moves beyond a grant-based approach towards a more comprehensive model of social protection, the digital transformation roadmap envisions a lifecycle of services that cater to beneficiaries’ changing needs,” the department said.

Voices of Beneficiaries: From Survival to Self-Reliance

Several beneficiaries shared testimonies about how government programmes had helped them transition from dependence to entrepreneurship and employment.

Dikgapi Michelle Susane, a young woman who previously benefited from the COVID-19 SRD grant, shared how the support met her basic needs during the pandemic. After the grant ended, she joined the Basic Package of Support (BPS) programme for unemployed youth, where she gained skills that helped her start a small business.

Similarly, Mmankwane Marutle, another participant in the BPS programme and former SRD recipient, said the initiative boosted his confidence and gave him tools to secure permanent employment.

Their stories reflected the broader goal of transforming social support into a springboard for opportunity, aligning with the department’s “From Grants to Growth” vision.

Research-Driven Policy and Collaboration

Deputy Minister Hendricks called for stronger partnerships between government, universities, and research institutions to ensure that policy design is grounded in evidence-based research.

He highlighted that the department is prioritising data-driven decision-making, particularly as digital tools create new opportunities to measure impact, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency.

“Research must guide how we reform social protection,” Hendricks said. “When policy is informed by data and evidence, we build systems that are fair, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Towards Inclusive Prosperity

The Social Security Colloquium concluded with a shared vision: to build a citizen-centred, technology-enabled social protection system that empowers individuals rather than fostering dependency.

With the MyMzansi digital roadmap, enhanced interdepartmental collaboration, and evidence-based policy innovation, the Department of Social Development aims to redefine how social security functions — transforming it into a pathway to dignity, self-sufficiency, and inclusive economic growth.